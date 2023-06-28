Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lipocine

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $43,791.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,312.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 118,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the period.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Stories

