Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $112.05 million and $2.04 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000245 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002056 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000897 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,826,476 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

