Lisk (LSK) Price Up 5% This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $111.69 million and $1.85 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000245 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002052 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000902 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,880,474 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

