Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,300 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the May 31st total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOCL. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Local Bounti from $169.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Local Bounti from $78.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Local Bounti from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Local Bounti from $130.00 to $45.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Local Bounti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 45.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 183,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 57,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 13.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 405,883 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Local Bounti by 8.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,680,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 355,864 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Local Bounti by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 491,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Local Bounti Trading Down 7.6 %

LOCL stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 37,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,911. Local Bounti has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 90.64% and a negative net margin of 420.34%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Local Bounti will post -11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

