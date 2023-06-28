LooksRare Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. LooksRare has a total market cap of $51.56 million and approximately $17.43 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 913,251,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,705,175 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

