Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.90

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $652.19 million for the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

