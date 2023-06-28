Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Boosted by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 3.3% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 290.5% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $222.36. 1,100,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,940. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.76 and a 12-month high of $224.15. The company has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

