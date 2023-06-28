Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Raised by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $223.56 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $223.99. The firm has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.52 and a 200-day moving average of $205.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.