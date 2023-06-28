Lufax (NYSE:LU) vs. SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) Head to Head Contrast

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Lufax has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 8.18% 4.33% 1.17% SHF N/A 6.94% 1.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lufax and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lufax and SHF’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $8.43 billion 0.41 $1.29 billion $0.25 6.04 SHF $9.48 million 2.30 -$35.13 million N/A N/A

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than SHF.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lufax and SHF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 2 4 4 0 2.20 SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lufax currently has a consensus price target of $2.51, suggesting a potential upside of 66.00%. SHF has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 182.86%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than Lufax.

Summary

SHF beats Lufax on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

