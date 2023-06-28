M. Kraus & Co Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up 1.0% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.45. 149,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,532. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

