M. Kraus & Co Sells 161 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

M. Kraus & Co lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

DE stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.98. The company had a trading volume of 438,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.26. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

