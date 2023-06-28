Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macerich in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,056. Macerich has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Macerich Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Macerich by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Macerich by 312.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

