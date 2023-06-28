Macroview Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC)

Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October makes up about 1.6% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned 4.54% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $1,290,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,939 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $6,162,000.

Shares of XTOC stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (XTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

