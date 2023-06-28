Macroview Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000.

Get Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $318.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.