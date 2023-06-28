Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys 128 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $248.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.01.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $250.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $793.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

