Macroview Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,568,960,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.26. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $97.81.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

