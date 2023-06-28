Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

