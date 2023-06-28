Macroview Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.01.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $250.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.19. The stock has a market cap of $793.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

