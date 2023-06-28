Macroview Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for 2.4% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned 0.73% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $10,285,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 103,743 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $4,961,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 61,604 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance
IJAN opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $29.48.
Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile
The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
