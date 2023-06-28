Macroview Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for 2.4% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned 0.73% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $10,285,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 103,743 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $4,961,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 61,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

IJAN opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $29.48.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.