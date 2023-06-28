Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC)

Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October accounts for 1.6% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.54% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (XTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

