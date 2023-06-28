Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 358 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Macroview Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 68,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ XT opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $56.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

