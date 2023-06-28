Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.31. 11,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Main Thematic Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Thematic Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Main Thematic Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Main Thematic Innovation ETF (TMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI index. The fund is a fund-of-funds that rotates exposure to theme-based ETFs, selected by a committee. TMAT was launched on Jan 29, 2021 and is managed by Main Funds.

