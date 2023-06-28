Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.50

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.50 and traded as low as C$1.70. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 11,900 shares.

Mandalay Resources Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.49.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$57.04 million for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.4929178 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Further Reading

