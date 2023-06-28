Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.83

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $5.28. Manitex International shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 27,998 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manitex International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

