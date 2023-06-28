Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

