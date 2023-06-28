MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director Sells $32,797.69 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 7,471 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,797.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MaxCyte Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,371. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 73.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,020,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 205,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 37.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,810 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 890.6% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,803 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 67.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 947,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 2.1% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,305,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,978,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

