McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its 5/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MKC stock opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

