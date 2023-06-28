McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Declares Dividend of $0.01

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0074 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

McCoy Global Price Performance

McCoy Global stock remained flat at $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. McCoy Global has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.16.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

About McCoy Global

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.