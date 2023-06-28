McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Declares Dividend of $0.01

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0074 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
McCoy Global Price Performance
McCoy Global stock remained flat at $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. McCoy Global has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.16.
About McCoy Global
