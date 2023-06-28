McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $291.30 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

