Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDP traded up $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,415. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.30 and a twelve month high of $241.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

