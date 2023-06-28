Methanex (TSE:MX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.68

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.68 and traded as low as C$51.30. Methanex shares last traded at C$52.37, with a volume of 69,706 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Methanex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.69.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.26. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 4.2324059 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.