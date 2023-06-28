Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q4 guidance to ($1.26)-($1.12) EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,656,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,527,586. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

