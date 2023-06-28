Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.26)-($1.12) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.88 billion.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MU traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,747,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,517,658. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.52.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

