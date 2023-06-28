MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Shares Up 1%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.45 and last traded at $37.62. 32,914 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 17,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.