MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.19 and last traded at $32.19. 110,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 76,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.12% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

