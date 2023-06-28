Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Up 1,785.7% in June

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 1,785.7% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

MITEY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 213,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,114. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

