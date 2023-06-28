Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Performance
Shares of MSLOY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
