Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.13 ($0.13). 111,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 805,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Mkango Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.59. The company has a market cap of £24.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.