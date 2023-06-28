Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,508.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 17,192 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 3.5 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.05. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.