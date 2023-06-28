Monero Market Capitalization Tops $3.03 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.03 billion and $82.26 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $165.67 or 0.00550136 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,114.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00281972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.19 or 0.00757750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00059040 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00124097 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,298,068 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

