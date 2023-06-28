Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Acquires 1,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. XPEL makes up 1.1% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in XPEL were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 88,412 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth $340,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at XPEL

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $707,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 603,768 shares in the company, valued at $42,722,623.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $357,918.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,680,320.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $707,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 603,768 shares in the company, valued at $42,722,623.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,212 shares of company stock worth $16,379,335. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPEL Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. XPEL had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

