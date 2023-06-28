Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Acquires 1,500 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Entegris makes up about 3.6% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.19% of Entegris worth $23,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Entegris by 951.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 39,582 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 3.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 346,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth $225,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,454.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $83.61. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.