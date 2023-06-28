Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXCT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in MaxCyte by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MaxCyte by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 73.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

In other MaxCyte news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 14,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $75,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,980.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 14,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $75,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,980.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 6,967 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $34,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,988 shares of company stock worth $421,773. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

