MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $61.00. Approximately 850,920 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 407,581 shares.The stock last traded at $54.18 and had previously closed at $51.79.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MLTX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

