Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAGR) Short Interest Down 94.4% in June

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAGR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

MCAGR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,624. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 191,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41,721 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $81,042,000. Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 641,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 89,765 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.