Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLAW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Movella Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MVLAW traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,848. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12. Movella has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movella

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Movella during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movella in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Movella in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Movella in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

About Movella

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of integrated sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement worldwide. The company offers Xsens motion capture hardware products, such as MVN Link, MVN Awinda, and MVN Awinda Starter; Xsens motion capture software products, including MVN Animate for entertainment applications and MVN Analyze for health and sports, and research, as well as cloud-based solutions to process and store data, and generate reports; MVN Processing to create motion capture media from a secure cloud-based platform; MVN Reports that presents kinematic data in a readable format; and Xsens Metaglove by Manus that uses high-fidelity finger tracking using sub-millimetre accurate fingertip tracking sensors.

