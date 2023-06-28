Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Position Increased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.26. 197,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

