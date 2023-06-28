NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NanoString Technologies

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,234.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,691. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares in the company, valued at $434,234.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 80,400 shares of company stock worth $461,826. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 28.4% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,602,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,057,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after purchasing an additional 44,127 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,216,000 after purchasing an additional 434,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 751,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NSTG stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. The firm has a market cap of $191.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.62.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.96% and a negative net margin of 122.19%. The business had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.