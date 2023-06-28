National Bankshares Analysts Give Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) a $7.50 Price Target

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $7.50 price objective by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.47.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,520,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. Research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 158,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.