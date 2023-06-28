National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. National Beverage had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

National Beverage Trading Down 2.2 %

FIZZ stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.19. 159,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,549. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.00. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

National Beverage Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 131,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 64,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,471,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

