National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. National Beverage had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.
National Beverage Trading Down 2.2 %
FIZZ stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.19. 159,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,549. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.00. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $57.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
